Chance of snow amid rainy Wednesday morning

Northern Illinois could see a few snowflakes during a rainy start to Wednesday morning.

The Chicago area will likely see rain showers starting before 9 a.m. and lasting until about noon or 1 p.m., according to National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Deubelbeiss.

There’s a slight chance of snow flurries mixed in with the rain before 9 a.m., but it’s unlikely that the city will see any snow, Deubelbeiss said. If any snow develops at all, it will probably happen in the Rockford area.

The rest of the day should be dry after 1 p.m., with temperatures reaching a high of about 49 degrees, according to the weather service.

The weather service also issued a frost advisory for suburban areas in Lake, Kane, Will, DuPage, Kendall, Kankakee, McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Grundy, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford counties in Illinois, and Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton counties in northwest Indiana.

The advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., the weather service said. Temperatures in the low to mid-30s could kill sensitive outdoor plants if they are left uncovered.