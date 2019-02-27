Chance of snow, light freezing rain Wednesday
Scattered snow and ice will move across northern Illinois Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service is forecasting.
There is a 40 percent chance of light freezing rain and snow in Cook county through the mid-morning, the weather service said. Temperatures will reach the lower 30s.
Patchy slick on roadways could cause problems for drivers, the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing for the rest of the week before lowering to the teens on the weekend.
