Chance the Rapper throwing another fundraiser for mayoral hopeful Amara Enyia

Chance the Rapper speaks during a rally for mayoral candidate Amara Enyia on Oct. 23. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chanting with Chance . . .

Ka-ching!

Chance the Rapper is at it again.

Chancelor Bennett, the hometown Grammy Award-winning artist, just announced he is hosting another fundraiser for mayoral candidate Amara Enyia mid-month at the historic old political den, Chicago Chop House.

Once again, the rapper may not be coughing up campaign cash, but he cherishes his role as the cash register.

“Chance is on fire! He’s authentic. He knows he can’t fill the seat, but he can help pull up the seat,” a campaign source told Sneed. “And he wants to do that for Amara Enyia.”

“Chance and Amara are a great team,” said the source.

“They both even chant together during campaign pull-ups at various street corners . . . and rap together. It’s quite an event.” The rapper, a West Chatham native, endorsed Enyia at a City Hall press conference in mid-October and is joining her for a series of “pull-up” public rally campaign events around the city.

Sneed is told one of the main reasons for choosing Chop House is because it has a “Wall of Mayors,” a picture of every Chicago mayor since the city held mayoral elections.

Is Enyia’s photo going to be added to the wall?

“Let’s just say I wouldn’t be surprised if that happened,” said the source.

Will Chance perform?

“Let’s just say there is a piano bar there and Chance plays the piano,” said the source.

OPINION

Is rapper/Chicagoan Kanye West, who showed up and donated money to Enyia’s campaign during one of Chance’s endorsement events, expected to attend?

“Let’s just say one never knows about Kanye. He’s unpredictable. He has a good heart and means well, but sometimes things get ahead of him,” said the source.

Is the fact Chance’s dad [Ken Bennett, a former aide to Mayor Rahm Emanuel] is a huge supporter of mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle’s causing a problem between father and son?

“Are you kidding?” said the source. “They love each other. He respects his father’s opinion, but Chance believes in voting for someone not just because they can win.”

Stay tuned.

RELATED

Chance the Rapper endorses Amara Enyia to be Chicago’s next mayor

Chance the Rapper to join mayoral candidate Amara Enyia at Woodlawn rally

Kanye distances himself from politics — then gives another $126k to Amara Enyia

Wheeeee, it’s J.B.!

News Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker is putting former GOP Gov. Jim Edgar on his transition team should come as no surprise.

• The “reel” reason: “Pritzker wants his team to show nonpartisanship,” said a top Dem source.

The “real” reason: Edgar — a popular governor who served two terms during the 1990s — publicly called out Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2016 for failing to find ways to work with the Dem leadership; blasted what had become a lack of civility in government during the Rauner budget impasse; and — without naming Rauner — slammed pols for describing their adversaries as “corrupt.”

Whoooopie!

The ladies hit Stefani’s Prime Italian in Lincolnwood on Tuesday night, but they weren’t looking for election results.

• Translation: They were craning their necks to see who won the uber expensive Valentino bag being raffled off every Tuesday night at the eatery. “We decided to bring Ladies Night to the suburbs,” chirped owner Phil Stefani, who claims no one was watching the election returns on his TV sets.

Who won?

Who cares.

Raffle participant Jeanne Glunz tells Sneed: “Contrary to all the election fuss, everyone was happy.”

The women’s room . . .

Watch for women — particularly consultants Emily Miller and Becky Carroll — to play big roles in Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s mayoral campaign.

• To wit: Because of the #MeToo movement and Mendoza’s strategy to wage generational war against Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and mayoral hopeful Bill Daley, there’s enormous pressure to put women under age 50 in top campaign positions.

• Sneed hears in the wake of Mendoza’s pre-election mayoral announcement video leak last week, the internal fight has intensified. Word is there is an effort to oust consultant Eric Adelstein as the top guru of the campaign.

Sneedlings . . .

Kudos to Clayco CEO Bob Clark, an all around good guy guru, who is co-chairing the annual Haymarket Center Luncheon on Friday honoring State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz with the Father Mac Appreciation Award at Maggiano’s Little Italy. . . . Today’s birthdays: Gordon Ramsay, 52; SZA,28; and Lauren Akins, 29.