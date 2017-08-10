Chance the Rapper livestreams traffic stop on Instagram

Grammy Award-winner Chance the Rapper livestreamed a traffic stop Sunday to his nearly 7 million Instagram followers in case things went “sideways.”

Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, is seen in a video posted to multiple YouTube pages sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle with his child’s mother, Kirsten Corley, behind the wheel.

“Just want y’all to be here in case it gets out of hand,” Chance said to the camera. “Should be good though. Should be straight.”

“I have great faith in humanity and the men and women that put on the badge, but, you know, you can’t be too careful,” Chance said as he munched on food and licked his fingers.

He says they’re being stopped in Chicago, noting to his followers that “you know how they do m—–f—— out here.”

Illinois State Police confirmed to the Chicago Sun-Times that Corley was stopped about 1 p.m. Sunday on the ramp from the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway to eastbound Stevenson Expressway. State Police said Corley was stopped for a moving violation; she was issued a warning.

A representative for Chance didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

By 4 p.m. Sunday, the livestream was no longer on Chance’s Instagram page.

Later in the video, Chance thanks hip-hop entertainment site Worldstar for tuning into the livestream, noting that “y’all can definitely help me out if it goes sideways.”

Chance reiterates his faith in the “men and women that put on the uniform.”

“But policing as a system is disproportionately racist and oppressive,” he added, noting that his daughter was also in the vehicle. “I ain’t got no [gun] in the car, no drugs in the car. Nothing going on, just came back from church.”

Corley receives a warning, at which point she and Chance thank the officer.

Chance, a Chatham native who attended Jones College Prep, has publicly criticized the Chicago Police Department in the past. During performances on “Saturday Night Live” in December 2015 and February 2016, Chance name-dropped Chicage Police officer Jason Van Dyke, who is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014.

“But people just please don’t forget about Jason Van Dyke,” Chance rapped during the latter performance alongside Kanye West. “You cannot mess with the light.”