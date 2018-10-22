Chance the Rapper to join mayoral candidate Amara Enyia at Woodlawn rally

Chancelor Bennett, aka Chance the Rapper, endorses Amara Enyia for mayor of Chicago during a news conference Tuesday morning at City Hall. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A week after endorsing Amara Enyia for mayor, Chance the Rapper is joining her at a rally Tuesday afternoon on the South Side.

Enyia and Chance, whose given name is Chancellor Bennett, will host the event from 2-3 p.m. at 63rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in Woodlawn.

The pair will discuss “your concerns around gentrification and displacement” in the neighborhood, according to a Facebook event created for the rally.

As of Monday evening, 76 Facebook users indicated they were planning to attend with another 346 saying they’re interested in going.