Chance the Rapper to give out free tickets to ‘Marshall’ Friday

It might be Friday the 13th, but it’s your lucky day if you’re a fan of Chance the Rapper and movies.

Chance the Rapper has never forgotten where he’s come from. This year alone, he’s been known to give out free same-day concert tickets and donate a generous sum of money to Chicago Public Schools.

Now, the South Side-based rapper wants to take you to the movies. He bought all the tickets at two theaters for Friday screenings to the movie “Marshall.”

Chance made the announcement in a press release he wrote on Twitter. He highly suggested that fans should come to the 3 p.m. screening. Wonder why? You’ll have to go to find out.

The address to the one on Roosevelt is 1011 S Delano Ct, Chicago, IL 60605 and you know where the on on 87th is at. It's all day but the later it gets the more ppl talk about it the more seats get filled but yea Come to the one at 3 I'm good at surprises and stuff #MarshallMovie pic.twitter.com/otnsFYwFTG — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 13, 2017

The two theaters are ShowPlace ICON, 1011 S Delano Ct and Chatham 14 Theaters, 210 W 87th St.

“It’s all day, but the later it gets, the more people talk about it, the more seats get filled,” Chance wrote in a tweet. “Come to the one at 3 p.m. I’m good at surprise and stuff.”

“Marshall” is about a young Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, as he battles through one of his career-defining cases.

This isn’t the first time Chance has given away free tickets to the movies. He did the same thing for the movie “Get Out” in February.

