Chance the Rapper ‘pulls up’ at Loop rally for mayoral candidate Amara Enyia

Mayoral candidate Amara Enyia gave a crowd of 100 people in the Loop another “brief taste” of why she’s running at her second “pull up” rally featuring Chance the Rapper on Saturday.

“This is about taking our message directly to Chicagoans,” Enyia said. “This is about talking specifically to the issues that you care about, this is about being in the neighborhoods where you live, work and play.”

Since receiving Chance’s endorsement on Oct. 16 — and over $73,500 from Kanye West a few days later— the long-shot candidate has garnered more attention in the crowded race to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The rally at State and Van Buren was Enyia’s second “pull-up” event following a Woodlawn rally on Tuesday that also featured a cameo by West.

At Saturday’s rally, Enyia told a crowd of mostly young people that the city should institute a public bank and lobby for a progressive income tax to address economic disparities.

“The status quo has not worked for far too many residents who are finding that they cannot make a living in this city,” Enyia said. “And it will not work if we look to the same individuals who have been in positions of power that have created the system that we now live in.”

Chance helped pass petitions for Enyia to help get her on the ballot in February.

“This is a very important time right now,” Chance said. “If we get on the ballot, we will win. They don’t know how strong we can be.”