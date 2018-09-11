Chance the Rapper’s ‘Slice’ red carpet: Photo Gallery

Chance the Rapper attends the Chicago premiere and red carpet for "Slice" on Monday, September 10, 2018. | Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

Chicago’s ArcLight Chicago Cinemas was the setting Monday night for the red carpet premiere of Chance the Rapper’s long-anticipated feature film debut, “Slice.”

An ‘entertainingly campy, old-school, drive-in-style movie,” according to Sun-Times movie columnist Richard Roeper, the horror-comedy about a werewolf and the murders of pizza delivery guys, co-stars Paul Scheer, Zazie Beetz, Rae Gray, and is written and directed by Austin Vesely. The film is currently available on demand.

Here’s a look at Monday night’s red carpet.

