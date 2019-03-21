Chance the Rapper to endorse his 2nd choice: Toni Preckwinkle

Chance The Rapper votes in the Chicago municipal election at the Loop Super Site, 175 W. Washington St., Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 26, 2019. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chance the Rapper’s celebrity endorsement didn’t do much to boost the candidacy of his first choice for mayor: Amara Enyia.

Now, it’s apparently time to give it a try with his second choice, Toni Preckwinkle.

Chicago’s Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist is scheduled to hold a City Hall news conference Thursday to endorse the county board president who faces Lori Lightfoot in the mayoral runoff April 2.

The endorsement gives Preckwinkle a sorely needed victory during a week that saw her take the extraordinary step of pulling her television commercials off the air during the campaign’s crucial home stretch.

But the endorsement is hardly a surprise. Preckwinkle’s campaign co-chairman is Chance’s father, Ken Bennett. Bennett was an aide to former President Barack Obama and Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s top liaison to the African-American community.

On Oct. 16, Chance stood in the same place and endorsed Enyia. He promised a “massive” voter registration drive to help her get elected.

“I’d like to say, very narcissistically, if I back you, you have chance — absolutely,” he said on that day.

“I want to work with somebody that’s about change. Somebody that’s about our community. Somebody that’s about fairness. And the one person in my research in this wide-open race [whose] views align with me would obviously be candidate Amara Enyia.”

To the cheers of his supporters, Chance turned to Enyia and said, “You are looking at the future mayor of Chicago.”

It didn’t work out that way. Not even after a $400,000 campaign contribution from Chance allowed Enyia to hit the television airwaves with a commercial tailor-made to boost participation among young voters notoriously indifferent about mayoral elections.

On Feb. 26, Enyia got just over 8 percent or 44,589 votes. She finished sixth in the field of 14. Turnout among young voters who participated heavily in the November election was disappointing to say the least.

Chance’s argument that Enyia was “about change” mirrors Lightfoot’s sale pitch.

Lightfoot has billed herself as a “change agent” in a change election dominated by the burgeoning City Hall corruption scandal.

She has portrayed Preckwinkle as chairman of the “broken” Democratic machine and a relic of the old way of doing business.

Chance will almost certainly be asked how he reconciles his endorsement of Preckwinkle with her ties to Ald. Edward Burke (14th).

Burke has been charged with attempted extortion for allegedly shaking down a Burger King franchise owner for legal business and for a $10,000 contribution to Preckwinkle’s re-election campaign as county board president.

Preckwinkle has also struggled to explain why she promoted Burke’s son to a sensitive homeland security job with the county—after a personal appeal from the alderman—even though Edward Burke Jr. was under investigation at the time for inappropriate behavior at the sheriff’s office.