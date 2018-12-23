Chicagoans have a good chance of waking up to a white Christmas this year, with the National Weather Service predicting a light snowfall “likely” that morning.
With a high in the upper 30s, Christmas Day will probably see flurries until 10 a.m., according to the NWS. As a result, the Chicago area could see a dusting of snow that morning, though accumulation was predicted to be under an inch.
Afterward, rain was predicted to fall in the afternoon, the NWS said. The rest of the week will probably see more precipitation still, with a high chance of rainfall slated for Thursday.
Clouds to be persistent this week as a whole, though breaks of sun are likely today while Monday should see ample sun. Light snow remains in the forecast for Christmas morning over most of the area with a dusting probable. Milder but cloudy, wet, and windy late week. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/U9ZMHSSc8O
— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 23, 2018