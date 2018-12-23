Chance of a White Christmas in Chicago area likely this year: NWS

Chicagoans have a good chance of waking up to a white Christmas this year, with the National Weather Service predicting a light snowfall “likely” that morning.

With a high in the upper 30s, Christmas Day will probably see flurries until 10 a.m., according to the NWS. As a result, the Chicago area could see a dusting of snow that morning, though accumulation was predicted to be under an inch.

Afterward, rain was predicted to fall in the afternoon, the NWS said. The rest of the week will probably see more precipitation still, with a high chance of rainfall slated for Thursday.