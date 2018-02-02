Charges filed against gunmen in 2016 Gary shooting

Two 19-year-old men, one of whom remained at large Friday, are charged with attempted murder for a 2016 shooting in Gary, Indiana.

Charles Barbour III and Antwan Lavell Williams, both 19, shot at a female victim and her boyfriend while they were in a parked vehicle on Oct. 9, 2016 in the 1900 block of West 15th Avenue in Gary, according to a statement from Gary police.

The female was shot in the head and “will have lifelong impairment as a result of the attack,” police said.

Barbour and Williams were each charged Friday with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, police said. Williams was in police custody, while Barbour remained at large Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about Barbour’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Sgt. Gregory Wolf at (219) 881-1210 or the crime tip line at (866) CRIME-GP.