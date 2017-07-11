Charges filed against would-be robber shot in Oakland

A man has been charged with trying to rob another man with a pellet gun before the victim shot him multiple times with a handgun early Sunday in the Oakland neighborhood on the South Side.

Juwan Nickson, 19, faces two felony counts of attempted robbery and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault, according to Chicago Police.

About 1:20 a.m., a 23-year-old man was walking into his home in the 500 block of East 38th Street when Nickson walked up behind him, announced a robbery and pulled out what appeared to be a gun, police said at the time.

The older man took out his own handgun and fired shots, police said.

Nickson suffered gunshot wounds to the lower back and abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was then taken into custody.

Police said Nickson’s weapon turned out to be a pellet gun. Court information was not immediately available.