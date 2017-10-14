Charges filed in slaying of 55-year-old suburban man in Bridgeview

A southwest suburban man faces a charge of murder in the Friday slaying of a 55-year-old man at a business in Bridgeview.

Howard Strepek, 56, of Palos Hills, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jerzy Milewski, according to Bridgeview police spokesman Ray Hanania.

Officers responding to gunfire about 5:35 a.m. Friday found Milewski shot multiple times in the parking lot of Gerhard Designing and Manufacturing at 8540 S. Thomas Ave., Hanania said.

The company provides precision machining services in the canning, automotive and electronics industries, according to its website.

Milewski was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in Oak Lawn.

Strepek was expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Sunday.