Charges on hold in Oak Park homicide pending mental health check

Authorities are holding off on charging a Chicago man suspected of killing an 81-year-old family member Saturday night in west suburban Oak Park until a mental health assessment can be done.

Patrick Dooley’s body was found about 7:40 p.m. during a well-being check at his apartment in the 100 block of North Austin Boulevard, according to David Powers, spokesman for the village of Oak Park. Police determined there was no immediate threat to the public after seeing no obvious signs of foul play or forced entry into the apartment.

Dooley was pronounced dead at 8:42 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy Sunday found Dooley died of multiple injuries from an assault, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The incident initially began as a death investigation, Powers said. It only became a homicide investigation after the medical examiner’s office released its findings on Dooley’s cause and manner of death.

Police perviously said they expected to file charges against one of Dooley’s relatives, Powers said.

On Thursday, Powers said authorities were holding off on charging the suspect until his mental health can be evaluated.

“This is a very sad domestic situation that came to the most unfortunate end imaginable,” Oak Park Police Chief Anthony Ambrose said in a statement. “While there is no doubt a brutal crime occurred, questions about why remain that need to be answered and understood before any steps toward prosecution are taken.”