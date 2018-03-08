Charges pending against man seriously injured in northwest Indiana crash

Charges are pending against a man suspected of driving while intoxicated when he was seriously injured Wednesday night in a northwest Indiana crash.

A 1991 Pontiac Firebird driven by a 56-year-old man was traveling west at 9:06 p.m. on U.S. Highway 6 at N 75 W in Valparaiso when it started to fishtail and slid into oncoming traffic, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office. The Pontiac struck a red 2003 Kia Sorento driven by a 43-year-old woman.

The driver of the Pontiac wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, the sheriff’s office said. Both drivers were taken to Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso with serious injuries. The man was later airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

A warrant was requested for the driver of the Pontiac for a felony operating while intoxicated charge and a misdemeanor driving in a manner that endangers a person charge, the sheriff’s office said.