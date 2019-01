Man, 56, missing from Bronzeville since November

A 56-year-old man has been reported missing for months from the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

Charles Peoples was last seen Nov. 8, 2018 in the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago police said.

Police offered few details, but said he was 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds.

Anyone who knows Peoples’ location was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.