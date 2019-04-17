Man dies week after Grand Crossing shooting

Chicago Police investigate the scene where a man was shot in the chest, Monday morning, in the 1500 block of East 72nd Street, in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man has died a week after he was shot in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Charlesquille Ballard was shot in the chest April 9 as he was walking from a home to his vehicle, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Ballard, 23, was taken from the 1500 block of East 72nd Street to the University of Chicago Medical Center, authorities said. He died there on April 15.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.