Man dies week after Grand Crossing shooting
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A man has died a week after he was shot in Grand Crossing on the South Side.
Charlesquille Ballard was shot in the chest April 9 as he was walking from a home to his vehicle, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Ballard, 23, was taken from the 1500 block of East 72nd Street to the University of Chicago Medical Center, authorities said. He died there on April 15.
Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.