Jury begins deliberations in Virginia fatal car ramming

People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Efforts to take down America’s monuments honoring slain Confederate soldiers and the generals who led them gained explosive momentum following the deadly violence a year ago in Charlottesville. | Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP file photo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jurors have begun deliberating in the murder trial of an Ohio man accused of intentionally driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally, killing one woman and injuring dozens.

A jury of seven women and five men began considering the case shortly after 9:40 a.m. Friday.

A prosecutor told jurors in closing arguments Thursday that 21-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. had hate and violence on his mind when he plunged the car into the crowd. Defense attorneys said Fields drove into the crowd out of fear.

Fields is charged with first-degree murder and other felonies for the August 2017 crash that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Her death came after police forced a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville to disband after participants clashed with counterdemonstrators.