Girl, 14, reported missing from Chicago

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing, according to Chicago police.

Charnay Goodman was last seen Monday, according to Area North detectives.

Goodman, who goes by “Nay Nay,” was wearing a brown North Face jacket and green pants, police said. Her hair was in a pony tail with a turquoise bandana.

She is 5-feet-3 and 120 pounds, police said.

Anyone who knows Goodman’s location is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.