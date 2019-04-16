Our Pledge To You

STNG Wire

04/16/2019, 05:03pm

Girl, 14, reported missing from Chicago

Charnay "Nay Nay" Goodman | Chicago police

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing, according to Chicago police.

Charnay Goodman was last seen Monday, according to Area North detectives.

Goodman, who goes by “Nay Nay,” was wearing a brown North Face jacket and green pants, police said. Her hair was in a pony tail with a turquoise bandana.

She is 5-feet-3 and 120 pounds, police said.

Anyone who knows Goodman’s location is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending