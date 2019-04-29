Chase Bank branch robbed in Logan Square

Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a Chase Bank branch at 2639 N. Milwaukee Ave. on April 27, 2019. | FBI

A Chase Bank branch was robbed over the weekend in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The non-takeover robbery happened about 1:50 p.m. April 27 at 2639 N. Milwaukee Ave., the FBI said.

The man, who was between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet tall, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a white hat, black sunglasses and brown pants, the FBI said. Authorities did not say if he was armed.

The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading directly to an arrest of the suspect. Tips can be sent to the FBI’s Chicago field office at 312-421-6700.

Chicago police did not offer details about the robbery.