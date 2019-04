Man hurt in Chatham shooting

A man was shot in the wrist Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was shot about 11:10 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Maryland Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

