Woman shot during Chatham home invasion

A woman was shot and wounded Wednesday night after a gunman tried to rob her in an apartment in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Someone approached the woman outside shortly after 11 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Dobson Avenue and led her into her apartment with a gun pointed to her back, Chicago police said.

In the apartment, the gunman demanded money from the woman and her boyfriend, police said. The gunman shot the woman and left the apartment on foot without taking anything, according to police.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A suspect was arrested minutes later one block south of the shooting, according to police. The suspect was identified as the gunman by the boyfriend. Charges were pending.