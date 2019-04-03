2 hurt in Chatham shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday in Chatham on the South Side.
The shooting happened at 12:54 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Langley, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
Two people were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. One of them, a male, was shot in the leg.
Further details were not immediately available.
Area South detectives are investigating.