2 hurt in Chatham shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday in Chatham on the South Side.

The shooting happened at 12:54 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Langley, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Two people were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. One of them, a male, was shot in the leg.

Further details were not immediately available.

Area South detectives are investigating.

