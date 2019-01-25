It’s warmer in Alaska than it is in Chicago right now

Chicago's lakefront is frozen over Friday morning as temperatures drop below zero, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Chicago. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago has officially turned into “Chiberia.”

Temperatures in the city plummeted Friday, with windchills as low as 25 degrees below zero. And as if that weren’t enough, there’s more snow on the forecast for the rest of the week.

Outspoken as always, Chicagoans commiserated about the bone-aching cold on social media using #Chiberia.

One person seemed to be in total denial.

-25 but I’m still drinking iced coffee. If I drink hot coffee I feel like Im acknowledge that winter is real. #Chiberia pic.twitter.com/fr1Cilkgia — George Zamarron (@HighwoodDutch) January 25, 2019

A couple people said it could be colder. Really?

#Chiberia? Pfff!! Yeah, it's a lil cold today but it's been a mild winter so far.

We've seen worst. pic.twitter.com/2H3qud5k52 — Smokkee G Singleton (@MrGBIZ) January 25, 2019

-28C (-18F) now that's winter! Just like I remember growing up in Poland. Feel alive! #Chiberia pic.twitter.com/NgPh1hPnVI — Damian L. Malek (@_Damian11) January 25, 2019

One person thought it’d be cool to point out that the temperature in Anchorage, Alaska is a balmy 42 degrees. Not cool, Steven.

Though many inevitably decided to work from home or call in sick, some braved the bitter cold to make it to the office.

Today, I'm grateful that my office is only 1 block away from home ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️#subzero #chiberia pic.twitter.com/VRay00YZJx — lidia varesco design (@lsvdesign) January 25, 2019

I should’ve called in sick, that’s what everyone else did #Chiberia pic.twitter.com/NGLvmSMjbu — 𝓣𝓪𝓻𝓪 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵 🗝☮⚛ (@TaraAngel94) January 25, 2019

Others decided to stay home and binge watch their favorite shows.

As always, the cold snap is having some Chicagoans question why they live here. Can’t say we blame them.

Not really sure why I live in a city where the air hurts my face. #Chiberia — Bridget Ivanic (@BeeOShea) January 25, 2019