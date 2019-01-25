Chicago has officially turned into “Chiberia.”
Temperatures in the city plummeted Friday, with windchills as low as 25 degrees below zero. And as if that weren’t enough, there’s more snow on the forecast for the rest of the week.
Outspoken as always, Chicagoans commiserated about the bone-aching cold on social media using #Chiberia.
One person seemed to be in total denial.
A couple people said it could be colder. Really?
One person thought it’d be cool to point out that the temperature in Anchorage, Alaska is a balmy 42 degrees. Not cool, Steven.
Though many inevitably decided to work from home or call in sick, some braved the bitter cold to make it to the office.
Others decided to stay home and binge watch their favorite shows.
As always, the cold snap is having some Chicagoans question why they live here. Can’t say we blame them.