Emanuel finally delivering the 5 advanced life support ambulances he promised

Mayor Rahm Emanuel finally moved Tuesday to deliver on the promise he made and ignored more than four years ago: to put five more advanced life support ambulances on the streets of Chicago to reduce response times to medical emergencies.

The belated decision to add five more ambulances was hastily announced in an apparent attempt to get ahead of a City Hall news conference by mayoral challenger Paul Vallas.

Vallas scheduled the news conference to unveil his ambulance plan and hold Emanuel responsible for a shortage of ambulances delaying emergency transport and endangering Chicagoans.

The long-stalled expansion will give Chicago 80 ambulances capable of delivering the most sophisticated level of care. Currently, there are 75 advanced life support ambulances on the streets.

The mayor’s office did not say when the five new ALS ambulances would hit the streets, how the $10 million cost would be finances or where the new ambulances would be located.

The statement only said the decision on where to deploy the new ambulances has been made and that the locations were “selected based on a study of run volume, type of medical calls, response time and distance traveled to the receiving hospital.”

Chicago ambulances and advanced life support engines and trucks handle more than 500,000 emergency medical calls each year.

The five-year firefighters contract that expired on June 30, 2017, ended Chicago’s two-tiered system of ambulance service.

All 15 basic life support ambulances were converted to advanced-life-support, giving Chicago 75 ambulances capable of administering the most sophisticated level of care.

The move freed up the equivalent of 30 firefighters. At the same time, the city agreed to hire anywhere from 50 to 200 more paramedics.

Within 60 days of contract ratification, the city and Local 2 were to each appoint three representatives to a committee to oversee ambulance expansion.

It never happened.

Instead, Emanuel and now-retired union president Tom Ryan pointed fingers at each other for the committee that never got appointed and for the additional paramedics who didn’t get hired.

In January, Emanuel finally started the ball rolling.

The mayor gave Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago three months to make specific recommendations on how many more ambulances Chicago needs — in addition to its existing fleet of 75 advanced life support ambulances — and where those new ambulances should be located.

The cost of purchasing and staffing five more ambulances was pegged at $10 million. The mayor’s 2018 budget did not include that appropriation.

The Fire Department has already completed a study to determine locations for the five new ambulances that narrowed the list of possible sites to “fewer than 15,” sources said.

Local 2 President Jim Tracy campaigned on a nine-point platform that included putting five more advanced life support ambulances in service, restoring the paramedic clothing allowance so “they can buy a bulletproof vest” and establishing a paramedicine division of the Fire Prevention Bureau.

The long-awaited movement on ambulance expansion comes amid renewed signs of stress on an EMS system long viewed as inadequate.

On New Year’s Eve, veteran paramedics say there were 754 ambulance runs between midnight and 6:45 a.m. That sent response times soaring to sometimes dangerous levels.

A few days later, the Chicago Fire Department put five more “surge” ambulances on the streets—despite the heavy overtime cost — to combat a flu outbreak nearing “pandemic” proportions that has flooded hospital emergency rooms, forcing some to go on “bypass.”

More recently, a three-year-old shot in both legs outside a Back of the Yards church had to be rushed to the hospital by Chicago Police officers, apparently because there was no ambulance available.

And WBBM-TV Channel 2 recently reported that it took more than 40 minutes to get a 56-year-old heart attack victim to the hospital on July 3.

The station reported that a fire engine arrived on the scene nine minutes after dispatch with a paramedic on board.

But, by that time, the victim’s wife claimed that her husband was in and out of consciousness, mumbling, holding his chest and in severe pain.

And since fire engines can’t transport a patient to the hospital, they had to wait until an ambulance arrived on the scene to transport the victim to the hospital.

WBBM quoted firemen on the scene that day as blaming the lengthy delay on the fact that there were no ambulances available when the call came in at 2:09 p.m.