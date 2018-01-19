Chicago After Dark: 10 shot, high-speed chase with Mustang | Jan. 19, 2018

Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

A person was taken into custody Thursday night after setting a fire aboard a CTA Red Line train that stopped in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Chicago trader charged with killing longtime friend, leaving body on South Side