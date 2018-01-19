Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- Ten people were shot across Chicago on Thursday, including two who were killed.
- A high-speed chase of a carjacked Mustang that lasted nearly 45 minutes early Friday resulted in the arrest of two people in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. (See video here.)
- A person was taken into custody Thursday night after setting a fire aboard a CTA Red Line train that stopped in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.
