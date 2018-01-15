Chicago After Dark: 17 wounded in weekend shootings | Jan. 15, 2018

Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

The snowfall overnight appears to have kept crime at bay — it was a relatively calm night in Chicago. No one has been shot in the city in more than 12 hours.

At least 17 people have been wounded by gunfire across Chicago since the start of Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, but none fatally.

The latest shooting happened Sunday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, when a man was shot in the leg.

A man and woman were wounded in a domestic shooting early Monday in northwest suburban McHenry.

