Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
The snowfall overnight appears to have kept crime at bay — it was a relatively calm night in Chicago. No one has been shot in the city in more than 12 hours.
- At least 17 people have been wounded by gunfire across Chicago since the start of Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, but none fatally.
- The latest shooting happened Sunday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, when a man was shot in the leg.
- A man and woman were wounded in a domestic shooting early Monday in northwest suburban McHenry.
