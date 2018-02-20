Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- Eight people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded in Presidents Day weekend shootings across Chicago.
- A man was shot and killed during a fight early Tuesday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
- There were two double shootings in Chatham on Monday night — a 15-year-old boy was killed and a 19-year old woman was wounded about 5:20 p.m.; and about two hours later, a 17-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man were wounded in the same South Side neighborhood.
- A man was stabbed by his friend Monday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.
- A 48-year-old man was shot repeatedly during an argument Monday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
- A rollover crash was caused by a hit-and-run Tuesday morning on the Near West Side.
