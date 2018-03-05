Welcome to our morning article After Dark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- Ten people were shot, one fatally, over the weekend in Chicago.
- A hit-and-run driver struck a vehicle carrying a 5-month-old baby and a residence early Monday after running a red light in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.
- A woman was groped by a man on a CTA Blue Line train Sunday night in Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
- Also Sunday night, three teenagers were shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
