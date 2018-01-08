Chicago After Dark: 4 killed in shootings, 81-year-old man killed | Jan. 8, 2018

Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

Despite the relative heat wave, it was a slow breaking news night. Five people were shot between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

From over the weekend:

An 81-year-old man was killed in an assault Saturday night in west suburban Oak Park.

A robbery victim was also sexually assaulted Friday night in the South Side Burnside neighborhood.

