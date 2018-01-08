Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
Despite the relative heat wave, it was a slow breaking news night. Five people were shot between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.
- Over the weekend, a total of four people were killed and 15 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.
- A 31-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
- A man was shot in the hand Sunday evening in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood.
From over the weekend:
- An 81-year-old man was killed in an assault Saturday night in west suburban Oak Park.
- A robbery victim was also sexually assaulted Friday night in the South Side Burnside neighborhood.
