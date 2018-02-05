Chicago After Dark: 5 killed in shootings, teen carjacker caught | Feb. 5, 2018

Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

Five people were killed and 15 others were wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago.

ALSO CHECK OUT:

No bail for man charged with shooting fiancee with daughter, 13, at home