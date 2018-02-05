Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- Five people were killed and 15 others were wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago.
- The most recent fatal shooting happened early Monday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, when a man was shot shot to death in a vacant lot.
- The latest non-fatal shooting happened early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, when a 25-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by attack.
- About four hours earlier, a 32-year-old man was wounded in another drive-by shooting about a block away in the same neighborhood.
- A teenage boy who was charged with trying to steal a retired police officer’s running vehicle Friday evening in the Gold Coast was arrested again Sunday night in connection to another carjacking. https://twitter.com/AJGuglielmi/status/960493835779497984
