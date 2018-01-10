Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- Five people were killed and six others were wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago, making it the most violent day of the new year.
- A 64-year-old woman was found dead early Wednesday after a fire overtook a home in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood.
- One person was arrested and another is on the lam after they carjacked a victim at gunpoint, then committed an armed robbery nearby on the Northwest Side.
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Boy, 17, shot in head, killed near Far South Side elementary school