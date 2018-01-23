Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- Two people were killed and seven others wounded in shootings across Chicago on Monday, including a 13-year-old girl wounded in a shooting in West Englewood and a man killed in a South Chicago shooting.
- A 65-year-old man was killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Evanston.
- A person was critically injured in a crash on Lake Shore Drive on the South Side late Monday.
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Police investigate connection between Skyway jumper, woman found dead in East Chatham