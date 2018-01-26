Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- No one was injured early Friday when a pair of bullets tore through a window at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in the Gold Coast neighborhood.
- A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Friday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side when two males jumped out of a minivan and one of them opened fire.
- A person was taken into custody Thursday night after barricading himself inside an apartment in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.
- An 18-year-old man was shot in the shoulder by someone who tried to rob him Thursday evening in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault of girl, 16, in NW suburbs