Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- The last time a person was shot in Chicago was Tuesday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
- A car was also struck by gunfire late Tuesday on the Kennedy Expressway on the North Side, but no one was injured.
- A SWAT team was called Tuesday evening in for an intoxicated man who barricaded himself inside an Englewood neighborhood home on the South Side.
