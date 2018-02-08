Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- Four people were injured, including two Chicago police officers, in a residential fire Thursday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.
- A 48-year-old woman was carjacked early Thursday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
- A 20-year-old man was injured in a crash early Thursday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.
