Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- An elderly couple died in a fire Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The police Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating.
- A 37-year-old man was found shot to death inside an apartment Tuesday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
- Also Tuesday morning, a man was shot in the left ankle in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
- On Monday night, a man was shot in the Lithuanian Plaza neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
