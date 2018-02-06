Chicago After Dark: Elderly couple killed in fire; man found dead | Feb. 6, 2018

Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

An elderly couple died in a fire Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The police Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating.

A 37-year-old man was found shot to death inside an apartment Tuesday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Autistic Whitney Young senior who was killed ‘always had a smile on his face’