Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A 14-year-old boy shot another teen during a robbery Monday night before shooting himself in the leg in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.
- A man was shot in the foot Tuesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.
- A man with stab wounds was found by police officers Tuesday morning in the Forest Glen neighborhood on the South Side.
- A man was robbed and shot in the hand early Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.
- A Chicago Police sergeant was treated for smoke inhalation and one person was in serious condition after an apartment fire Monday night in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.
- A fire broke out Monday night at the Hebrew Ysralite Cultural Center in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.
