Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- Six people were killed and 22 others were wounded, including a 5-year-old girl, in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.
- Early Monday, a man was shot on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast.
- A 28-year-old man was shot to death early Monday in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.
- An 18-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded about a block away from Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson’s home in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood Sunday night.
- Two people were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night in the Old Town Triangle on the North Side.