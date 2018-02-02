Chicago After Dark: Man found unresponsive; 2 shot in Park Manor | Feb. 2, 2018

Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

An 18-year-old man was in critical condition Thursday night after suffering head trauma and being found unresponsive in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

