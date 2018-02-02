Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A man and a teenage girl were wounded in a shooting early Friday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.
- Also early Friday, a man was shot while driving in the South Side Gresham neighborhood and crashed his SUV into a pole.
- An 18-year-old man was in critical condition Thursday night after suffering head trauma and being found unresponsive in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
