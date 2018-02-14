Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A man was found dead on Wacker Drive after a fall early Wednesday in the the Loop.
- A man was killed by a carjacker who crashed the car he stole Tuesday evening in the Goose Island neighborhood on the Near North Side.
- A man was pistol-whipped during a robbery Tuesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.
- About an hour earlier, a man flagged a woman down who was driving and then robbed her at knifepoint Tuesday night in the Northwest Side Norwood Park neighborhood
- A man was shot and seriously wounded about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
- Less than an hour earlier, another man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening on the Near West Side.
- About 6:15 p.m., a man sitting in a vehicle was shot in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
- And just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Homan Square neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
