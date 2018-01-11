Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A man was shot six or seven times and killed early Thursday during an argument in the Southwest Side Vittum Park neighborhood.
- An 18-year-old man survived a shooting about 45 minutes after midnight Thursday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
- Another man was shot and seriously wounded late Wednesday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, but was not cooperating with detectives.
- A few hours earlier, another man was stabbed in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
- A female was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night near Grant Park downtown. She is expected to survive.
- Firefighters battled a massive blaze Wednesday night into early Thursday at a recycling factory in northwest suburban Des Plaines.
