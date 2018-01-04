Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A man shot himself while attempting to rob his Lyft driver early Thursday in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.
- Two people were critically injured when a car slammed into a tree late Wednesday in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
- A man was arrested Wednesday night after attempting to steal money from a woman’s purse on a Red Line train in the South Loop.
