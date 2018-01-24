Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A man was shot in an alley about 5 a.m. Wednesday in the West Side Austin neighborhood. See video from the crime scene here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9E9EhsSssA&feature=youtu.be
- About 15 minutes earlier, a man was shot while driving near the Cook County Jail in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
- On Tuesday evening, an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in a vehicle in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. He got out of the vehicle and stumbled to the ground, then was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
- Also in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, firefighters responded to a blaze about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday at Roberto Clemente High School. No injuries were reported.
