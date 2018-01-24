Chicago After Dark: Man shot while driving near Cook County Jail | Jan. 24, 2018

Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

A man was shot in an alley about 5 a.m. Wednesday in the West Side Austin neighborhood. See video from the crime scene here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9E9EhsSssA&feature=youtu.be

About 15 minutes earlier, a man was shot while driving near the Cook County Jail in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

On Tuesday evening, an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in a vehicle in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. He got out of the vehicle and stumbled to the ground, then was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Also in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, firefighters responded to a blaze about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday at Roberto Clemente High School. No injuries were reported.

