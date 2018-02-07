Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A 45-year-old man was stabbed in the neck by a female acquaintance Tuesday night in the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood, and was hospitalized in critical condition.
- A man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning in the Hegewisch neighborhood on the Far South Side. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was intentional or accidental.
- Two people were shot Tuesday evening at an apartment building in south suburban Alsip.
- A pedestrian was struck by a Metra Union Pacific North line train Tuesday night near North Chicago.
