Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A Mayday was called at a fire in Englewood late Thursday, but no injuries were reported.
- Another fire tore through a South Side three-story apartment building Thursday evening in the Gresham neighborhood, displacing 12 people.
- Two people were shot to death in separate attacks early Friday in Gary, Indiana.
- One person was killed and another was injured in a crash late Thursday that briefly shut down the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.
- A 29-year-old man was robbed and shot a few minutes after midnight Friday in the South Shore neighborhood.
