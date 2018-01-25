Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A 20-year-old Villa Park man was fatally struck by a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday night near the UIC-Halsted station.
- Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a crash early Thursday on the South Side.
- No one was injured when a semitrailer rolled over early Thursday as it was turning onto the Dan Ryan Expressway in the South Side Pilsen neighborhood.
- A 30-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night on the Near West Side.
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Family says Chicago trader accused of killing his best friend is innocent