Chicago After Dark: Ravenswood home invasion, West Side shooting | Jan. 31, 2018

Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

An attempted home invader shot his accomplice to death Tuesday night on the front porch of a house in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A 24-year-old woman was struck in the back by a stray bullet in a Near West Side bedroom late Tuesday on the Near West Side.

Another woman was shot Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. She thought the weapon was a BB gun, but it turned out to be a gunshot wound.

Two people were shot early Wednesday morning while walking down the street in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

ALSO CHECK OUT:

