Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
Low temperatures and snow falling during the morning commute kept our videographer from having to run around too much overnight, but that doesn’t mean nothing happened. This is still Chicago, after all:
- Two people were taken into custody after a man fired a handgun into the ground during an argument on the Near North Side.
- Three people were injured when a car crashed into a light pole Tuesday night on Lake Shore Drive near the South Side Hyde Park neighborhood.
- A 64-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Wednesday morning in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the North Side.
- A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the South Side Calumet Heights neighborhood.
- And, have you guys heard that it’s cold and snowy?
Also check out:
Union representing snow plow, garbage truck drivers sets strike vote for Sunday