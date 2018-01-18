Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

A Chicago Police officer looks for shells casings after two people were shot early this morning on the 6600 block of Evans. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

  • Two other people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in the North Side Albany Park neighborhood. Neither victim was cooperating with investigators.
  • A Chicago man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 65 near Crown Point in northwest Indiana.

    The Kia Sorento that was damaged in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 65 near Crown Point, Indiana. | Indiana State Police

ALSO CHECK OUT:

VIDEO: Car struck by freight train after man drove onto station platform in Lisle