Chicago After Dark: Streak without a fatal shooting ends | Jan. 18, 2018

Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

Chicago’s streak of nearly a week without a fatal shooting ended early Thursday when two men were shot to death in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

Two other people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in the North Side Albany Park neighborhood. Neither victim was cooperating with investigators.

A Chicago man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 65 near Crown Point in northwest Indiana.

